THE ROADS OF EXUMA

Fifty-four miles of roads are the subject of an agreement between the Bahamas Striping Group of Companies and the Bahamas Government. There is more to come because those are just the roads in the west of Georgetown. There is Georgetown, the capital and its environs plus some Bahama Sound side roads and the whole of East Exuma to be done, in brand new hot mix which should last for twenty years. Then there is a need for a sidewalk that would allow people to walk from Williams Town to Rolleville without taking their lives in their hands from speeding cars. The Chairman of the PLP Fred Mitchell visited Barraterre where the present paving is going on. He was around when the first road was pushed through to Barraterre by the Hon George Smith, then MP for Exuma, replacing the ferry which you used to have to catch to go over to Barraterre from the Rolleville settlement. Progress.