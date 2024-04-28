THE SPORTS MINISTER SETS THE RECORD STRAIGHT

Sports Minister Mario Bowleg addressed the House of Assembly on Wednesday 24 April 2024 on the Auditor General’s report on the Jubilee Games and Carifta Games of last year. The Auditor General, the week before, had laid a report which indicated that there were substantial problems with the financial management of the games. The report indicated that there was a significant overspending and a deficit as a result of the overspending. The Minister refuted both claims and laid a report which indicated that there was in fact a surplus. The problem was that the outgoing Permanent Secretary of the Ministry who is an FNM supporter did not answer the Auditor General’s queries before his report was published.