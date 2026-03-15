THE STATE OF FREEPORT TODAY

The Grand Bahama Port Authority has reduced itself to a shadow of what it was. It is now only a licensing agency having sold off very worthwhile enterprise that provided cash flow. The result is they are unable to maintain the city to the standards that everyone has come to expect and for which they are legally obligated. You ride around the city and there is still junk that was left from Hurricane Dorian in 2019 that is uncollected. The roads themselves are in a state of disrepair. Nothing is more disgraceful than the inability to fix the tiny Taino Bridge in Freeport that would have cut off the people of Smith’s Point from the mainland of Grand Bahama, if they had not hurriedly filled in the canal and put what they called a temporary road there. Temporary our foot. That was their solution. We predict the little bridge will never be fixed. The families whose mouthpiece is Rupert Hayward wants the status quo to remain. It gives them great heft back in London to say they own a city back in the colonies. The fact is though what they are running today is p r stunt and everyone but Michael Pintard sees right through it.