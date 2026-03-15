WHAT CAUSES A HEADLINE IN THE PRESS

It is always interesting what catches the attention of the Bahamian press. The Chairman of the PLP did an extensive commentary on two larger public issues last week in voice notes on 9 March and 11 March 2026. In the latter voice note, he spoke about Michael Pintard’s disastrous performance in Freeport and the public meeting. He also called for transparency by the FNM’s leader on Marvin Dames, their FNM candidate caught up in a narco-controversy. Then in the final seconds of the note, he mentioned that the country would be going to elections in a few weeks. Blind Bartemus could see that. What in God’s name does the press think that the parties are all nominating candidates for the election for? For their health? Yet both newspapers made this a lead story. Nothing about the remarks about Mr. Pintard or the condemned Mr. Dames but about elections coming in a few weeks. Duh! The Prime Minister was called about it. That was the point you know, to see if the Prime Minister would contradict the Chairman. The Prime Minister said this. Elections are coming soon. Bitch take blow!