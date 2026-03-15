DOES RUPERT HAYWARD REALLY KNOW WHERE HE LIVES?

The scion of the Hayward family that owns one quarter of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, the owners of the city of Freeport, is one Rupert Hayward. He is the chief trash talker. He believes he is the equal of the Prime Minister Philip Davis and takes every opportunity to show it. The point is this, he cannot accept that he the grandson of a British knight with all the noblesse oblige that comes with that is being dictated to by a man from the bottom in Nassau, the great grandson of slaves. This must never be in the traditions of the old creed. So every time the Prime Minister makes a statement Rupert Hayward has to try to put the Prime Minister in his place. This is sad for a family that is simply living off reputation as the city that they claim to own deteriorates before our very eyes and depends on the goodwill of Prime Davis to keep going. Do you really think Rupert Hayward knows where he lives and what reality is?