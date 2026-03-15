OH WHAT A LOST SOUL IS MICHAEL

The scene of Michael Pintard on Monday 9 March 2026 speaking at the Town Hall Meeting in Freeport exposed the man full throated. He appeared at the meeting, that was called to invite the Prime Minister to speak but the meeting was in Mr. Pintard’s constituency so he showed up with his chief lieutenant Kwasi Thompson in tow. The idea was to face down the PLPs and the Prime Minister in a public meeting.

Mr. Pintard should have held his own meeting but given his arrogance he thought he could come and poke his nose in what was a PLP friendly meeting. He came to spout the talking points for the Rupert Hayward and St George families about the relevance of the Grand Bahama Port Authority.

It was not long after his appearance on that stage that the videos from his disastrous performance started circulating. He could hardly get a word out with people jeering and booing him. He was roundly condemned for such an unpatriotic performance,

The only thing is he thought he did a good job. He was unrepentant when he talked to the press and unreconstructed in his view that he is right about the relevance of the Grand Bahama Port Authority,

All of this is over a decision made by an arbitration tribunal that the Grand Bahama Port Authority is liable to the government for money spent in supporting the city. Mr. Pintard agrees with the families that control the Port that the Port owes nothing and that the status quo should remain. All of the rest of us say change must come.

All we can say at this point is what a long sad lost soul Michael Pintard is. He doesn’t get it. This man should never become our Prime Minister. He does not support the Bahamian patrimony.

Number of hits for the week ending Saturday 14 March 2026 up to midnight: 3;

Number of hits for the month of march up to Saturday 14 March 2026 up to midnight: 2,070,251;

Number of hits for the year 2026 up to Saturday 1 March 2026 up to midnight: 10,050,742;