THE STRANGE CASE OF A PREJUDICIAL UNITED STATES AFFIDAVIT

On the day of the general election a plane took off from Abaco to fly to Grand Bahama with a pilot Ian Nixon on board. He ended up putting the plane down in the waters off Melbourne, Florida with 11 passengers. The passengers were going to vote in Grand Bahama. They never made it. The U S Coastguard picked up the survivors and instead of taking them to The Bahamas they took them to Florida. The passengers were processed and then the U S detained one of them, a man named Eric Gardiner, a building contractor in The Bahamas. He was later spirited away and charged with conspiracy to import drugs into the United States from the Southern District of New York, the one that the US President Trump said was politically influenced. Mr. Gardiner has not been allowed access to Bahamian consular officials up to this time. The arrest was based on a report by a Drug Enforcement Agent of the US that claimed that there was a meeting with an unnamed politician in the House Of Assembly and the suggestion is that the politician was involved in this scheme with Mr. Gardiner that they have alleged. The problem is it is all hearsay and untested. Yet the Bahamian press goes rushing down headlong putting questions to politicians about whether they are the unnamed politician. Here we go again. This is complete nonsense and we agree with the MP who issued a statement saying so. They claim that 30k in Bahamian cash was found on the plane and the unnamed politician’s name was on the envelope. Then they put two and two together and to make five when in fact it is likely the money has nothing to do with any drug conspiracy at all. Stupid Duane Sands, the FNM Chairman, got in the mix by saying that somehow 30k in cash on Election Day was a mystery. What a fool. Good that he lost the election.