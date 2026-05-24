ONLY 14 VOTES BETWEEN THE PLP AND FNM IN GRAND BAHAMA

The Free National Movement keeps claiming that they are FNM country in Grand Bahama. Here are what the stats show in Grand Bahama in the outturn of the general election. Across all Grand Bahama seats the following: PLP 8955, FNM 8969, COI 2102, Independents 30. That means that there were only 14 votes separating the PLP from the FNM in Grand Bahama, island wide. Put another way, when combined with the COI, there are more people in opposition to the FNM than support them. Further, rounded off in per cent, both parties are at 44 per cent of the popular vote.