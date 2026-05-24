PARLIAMENT OPENS IN SPLENDOUR

It is a time honoured ritual, the speech from the throne. Dame Cynthia Pratt and the nation’s uniformed forces turned up and put on quite a show at Atlantis on 20 May 2026, where the ceremony was moved because inclement weather was expected but never showed up. The new MPs were dressed in their finery as were the workers who helped to get them there and the officers of the state. This is supposed to be a serious and solemn state occasion but in the traditions of the African population that we have it was quite a raucous affair punctuated by loud applause and affirmations of the new government.