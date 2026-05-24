THE WOMEN FNMS VOTE AGAINST A WOMAN SPEAKER

Michaela Barnett, the Killarney MP for the FNM, went to the press shortly after she was elected on 20 May 2026 and said that she expected to be and would be a champion for women. We wonder that she did not see the irony of her casting her vote in the House of Assembly to oppose the choice of a female as Speaker of the House. She and the other FNM MP woman Frazette Gibson both cast their first votes against the choice of a woman for Speaker of the House.