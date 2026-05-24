KWASI THE QUIET SHAMES US ALL

The man with the dulcet tones, the face of an angel and a voice to match, was the one who started the disruption in the House of Assembly by FNM members when they were being sworn in. He was standing behind Kingsley Smith and Kwasi Thompson, FNM MP for East Grand Bahama started mumbling something under his breath about answering questions. They were taunting Mr. Smith in the face of rumours swirling in the public arena about some politician that the Americans claimed held a suspect meeting in the House of Assembly. Mr. Smith has nothing to answer but that does not stop the propagandists from the FNM from making the accusations. Of course they have nothing to say about the fact that Marvin Dames, the FNM’s candidate for Mt. Moriah, his partner was caught allegedly with 200 kilos of cocaine going into Miami. They have nothing to say about that.