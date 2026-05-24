THE MAD MAN FROM LONG ISLAND

The PLP made a mistake allowing Andre Rollins to get back in the House of Assembly. The Leader of the FNM Michael Pintard has made a mistake allowing Andre Rollins back into his caucus. The House of Assembly hadn’t even started yet on 20 May 2026 when Mr. Rollins disrupted the proceedings by shouting the equivalent of “penitenziagite” from his seat. The disturbance was ignored this time but both the Speaker and the House majority ought to understand what they are in store for as Mad Max from Long Island is now in the House.