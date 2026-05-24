THE LOONEY TOONS HAVE REALLY TAKEN OVER THE FNM

We have been warning the population for weeks that the FNM was being led and taken over by a set of nut cases. The campaign that they ran for the general election was devoid of policy and large on nastiness and invective. Michael Pintard led the crazy party in the last general election. He has the support a cast of loonies from Rick Fox, the former basketball player, to the boy from Long Island who used to be PLP. They and their leader are a set of political nut cases.

It is really unfortunate that the PLP did not put more resources into fighting the Marco City seat. They essentially gave this fellow Pintard a bye. He was able to range up and down the country like a wild animal seeking to devour prey.

The same can be said for Long Island. The PLP had its best chance to win Long Island ever but the candidate turned out not to be acceptable to the people of Long Island and so we now have a looney toon elected to office whose stock in trade is political harassment. A man who is well trained but has turned himself into a national fool.

Then there is Rick Fox, the basketball player. He still thinks he is playing basketball, where trash talking gets you far. He is acting out his frustrations on the stage. He is starting fights where none exist. He is disgracing his father who was PLP to the core but whose son has walked away from that legacy and is wallowing in the substandard creed of the chief looney Michael Pintard.

Bottom line is they are a sorry bunch and no amount of ex post facto patching up can help with their reputations. The FNM is a lost party. The loonies have taken over the FNM,

This does not mean that the PLP can relax because you’re never sure about this Bahamian public. They have gone for the loonies before but we must not allow that to happen ever again.

Number of hits for the week ending Saturday 23 May 2026 up to midnight: 798,992;

Number of hits for the month of May up to Saturday 23 May 2026 up to midnight: 2,923,772;

Number of hits for the year 2026 up to Saturday 23 May 2026 up to midnight: 18,902,759;