THE STUPID SAGA OF THE BRITISH AND PRINCE ANDREW

The British have really put their knickers in a twist over this situation with the man they now call Andrew Windsor Mountbatten formerly Prince Andrew, who is eighth in line to the throne of the United Kingdom and The Bahamas. There is a man Jeffery Epstein who was a convicted pedophile, now deceased, but a friend to these rich and famous who is connected to all these folks and there has been one resignation after the next as a result of their associations with Mr. Epstein. The President of the United States Donald Trump is caught up in the scandals as well but no one will touch him. He says he has completely been exonerated. So the British have now stripped the former Prince of his titles and ranks and uniforms. Now they say they want to remove him from the point in the line of succession. The staff of the Prime Minister of Britain had resigned because they advised the Prime Minister to appoint a man who was a friend of Mr. Epstein. It just seems so so stupid, excessive, over the top and foolish and nothing to do with the starving peasants in Haiti. Who can understand countries like this? The United States that allows a President who is a convicted felon to do whatever he likes and the British that fall on their swords on irrelevancies from a decade or more ago. Life is interesting.