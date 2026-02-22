THE PLANS FOR THE HOSPITAL ARE MOVING AHEAD

Minister of Health Michael Darville told the country that the plans for the new hospital at Perpall Tract are moving ahead, despite the pushback from the FNM and from the United States. We support the project and it should proceed. However we point out that we are perilously close to a general election and what we know is when Hubert Ingraham unexpectedly won the election of 2007, the Straw Market in Nassau had just been started. He canceled the project and it resulted in huge losses for many business people that were never recovered. So let us hope that this is not déjà vu all over again.