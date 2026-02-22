THE CARICOM CHAIR VISITS THE BAHAMAS

The Chair in Office of CARICOM Dr. Terrance Drew of St Kitts and Nevis visited The Bahamas on Wednesday 18 February 2026. He will chair the Heads of Government meeting of the community next week from 24 to 26 February 2026. The visit to The Bahamas was part of a multi nation tour of the CARICOM region to brief heads on the proposals for the meetings. Prime Minister Philip Davis will lead the delegation for The Bahamas accompanied by the Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell. The meeting is expected to discuss Trinidad and Tobago’s behaviour and pronouncements about CARICOM, the United States and its relationship and the fact that there has been a disruption in the peace and security of the region as a result of the United States’ policies particularly as it relates to Venezuela and Cuba.