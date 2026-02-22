THE U S AMBASSADOR CONTINUES HIS ROUNDS

When a new Ambassador comes to The Bahamas, the first few weeks that they are here are spent going from Minister to Minister to introduce themselves to the country and its officials So last week there was a picture of the Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis meeting the new Ambassador from the United States Hershel Walker with Mr. Halkitis’ Permanent Secretary Janice Miller and Parliamentary Secretary Wade Watson. The Ambassador has been busy though with other things. It appears that he is drawing a line for the geopolitical fight in The Bahamas against China. This forced a response by the Chinese that his comments about the loan from the Chinese for the hospital were misplaced. The Chinese said that they have no hegemonic designs on The Bahamas. It was a simple commercial transaction, that of the loan to build a hospital. Then Bahamians were shocked that their government had agreed to a Space X landing in he country again, claiming no environmental affects but likely as a result of United States pressure to do so. The sonic booms resounded over the country on Thursday evening 19 February 2026, startling the residents and raising objections and safety concerns and just annoyance at the nuisance.