THE U. S. EXPLAINS ITS BEHAVIOUR

Increasingly, there is a gap between what the truth is that grounds international public policy and the actual policies. There is now a relentless campaign against immigrants in the United States. Even as it damages their economy, the war goes on apace. Why should we be concerned in The Bahamas? What damages U. S. economy damages us.

There is also another knock on effect on us. The present anti-immigrant campaign in the United States also causes anti-immigrant fervour in The Bahamas. The facts do not support the wild conclusions that people are sprouting but the wicked and the empty are coming out of the wood work in order to support their discriminatory actions.

Then there is the question of the killings in Gaza. Last year on 7 October 2025, the Hamas group attacked Israel. Remember Israel as a state has refused to give independence to millions of people that were displaced by the creation of their state. Israel has been in continuous occupation since 1967 and are in fact running a colonial regime against the Palestinian people. The Americans know from their own history that people have a right resist occupation, a right to self-determination. That rule does not apply in fact to the Palestinian people.

They will not be able to send their representatives to the United Nations. The U S that hosts the organization has not granted visas to their reps and will not recognize their passports. The reality is that the majority of the nations in the world support the statehood of Palestine but the nos have it, because the ones who hold the levers of world power, i.e., the United States and Israel say they will not support it.

Last week, Israel bombed without provocation an independent state. The state of Qatar was a peacemaker in the Middle East and was a great supporter of providing food to the Palestinian people. For that their country was bombed.

Curiously, there was no condemnation of this breach of international law. The explanation from the United States was that they were not really involved in it and did not find the bombing helpful to the peace process.

Where do we go from here?

