THE U S AMBASSADOR DESIGNATE APPEARS BEFORE THE SENATE

Hershel Walker, the former U S football player, appeared before the Senate panel on Foreign Affairs in the United States to justify his job as the nominee of the U S President for Ambassador to The Bahamas for the United States. The United States has not had an Ambassador in The Bahamas since 2011. Mr. Walker said that he is set to rebalance the relationship with the US and The Bahamas in favour of the US as opposed to China. He also said that he will strengthen the drug fighting in The Bahamas. Interesting thing is the facts underlying his assumptions and assertions do not require any rebalancing or strengthening. But that as they say is another story. Perceptions are what they are.