THE FNM FOX HILL MAN SHOWS HIS TRUE COLOURS

https://youtube.com/shorts/15L1lxFhlSY?si=NbNtmC7XlrESJmeI

The expression “Chi, Chi man” is a diminutive used by Jamaicans to describe a type of gay man who the Americans call a twink. This a small man and whose language sings a song when they talk. It’s one of the gay identifiers. The country was taken aback last week when an ad appeared from the Free National Movement’s candidate for Fox Hill promising hot dogs chips and juice to children unsupervised at this headquarters in Fox Hill after school. Curiously the FNM trolls tried to turn that into an attack on Fred Mitchell with scatological remarks aimed at him in the nastiest of terms. But perhaps you ought to have a look at the video yourself and you decide.