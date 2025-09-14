HOMOPHOBIA REARS ITS HEAD IN THE CAMPAIGN

The PLP’s candidate Fred Mitchell released a simple statement warning the FNM candidate Nicholas Fox of the irresponsibility of luring unaccompanied minors to his headquarters to give them hot dogs to eat after lunch. Dr. Fox made a fool of himself in his sing song voice saying that he had plantain chips that were Bahamian and that he had 100 per cent beef hotdogs to give the children. That defence was not good enough for his FNM supporters. There was then a concerted campaign on line to defame Mr. Mitchell with all sorts of nasty homophobic slurs and slimy talk. Really funny for the FNM to go in this direction when their candidate has a lot to answer for in that direction.