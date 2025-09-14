U S ANNOUNCES EXTRA JUDICIAL EXECUTION IN THE CARIBBEAN

The President of the United States Donald Trump and his Secretary of State Marco Rubio were boasting about how they blew up a drug smuggling boat and killed the 11 people on board. They said this was a new chapter in their war on drugs (a war that is failing) and in particular against Venezuela whose president they accuse of facilitating drugs into the US. They have not revealed the evidence to support this claim. The Venezuelans say it’s all invented. However, this new chapter in the fight is arguably illegal in international law and certainly not morally correct. The reports say that the boat they blew up could not reach the US, so it was not fit for the purpose of smuggling drugs. The report is that the boat was a fishing vessel and the people killed extra judicially were fishermen. The CARICOM countries Barbados and Grenada were quite concerned about the potential of this use of force to kill their fishermen. The Bahamas was silent on the matter but if you use the logic of Mr. Rubio and his boss, since Americans are smuggling weapons into The Bahamas illegally, then The Bahamas has the right without a judicial process to blow them out of the water and kill all those whom we suspect on aboard these US yachts. Just asking for a friend.