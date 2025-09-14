THE COWARDLY ATTACK ON QATAR

The government of Qatar has been involved in helping to keep peace in the Middle East. They have been an interlocutor between the Americans, Iran, Israel and other combatants including the Hamas group that runs the Gaza strip. Peace talks were supposedly being conducted through their auspices to stop the killing in Gaza. Last week that seemed to have been shattered when without any provocation from their side, Israel dropped bombs in their country on the premise that they were seeking to kill the leaders of the Hamas group. This bombing was condemned by the international community as a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Qatar and a breach of international law. There will of course be no consequences for this. Another day, another dollar.