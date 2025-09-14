VIOLENCE IN THE UNITED STATES FINDS A RIGHT WING TARGET

Charles Kirk was a right wing ideologue visiting campus to campus in the United States pushing the right wing agenda that amongst other things has led to the election of the U S President Donald Trump. One of his favourite expressions was that empathy is a sign of weakness. As he was speaking at a campus function, a 22 year old who seems to have been a college dropout fired a shot into his neck and Mr. Kirk died on the scene. There was an immediate outpouring of outrage and sympathy and yes empathy for his family left behind. The use of violence in American life is all too common.