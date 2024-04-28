THE UNIVERSITY STUDENTS ARE RIGHT ON GAZA

American campuses were being inundated in some major cities at the elite levels with demonstrations over the past week in support of the Palestinian cause. The University presidents because of pressure from the right-wing lobby of the United States have been trying to shut down the protests and there have been mass arrests. It is almost like the year 1968 and the protests against the Vietnam War in America. It is good that university students are standing up for something more than making money. We applaud them and it appears that there is hope that America still has a residue of moral conscience.