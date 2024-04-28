DANNY STRACHAN’S FAREWELL TO REGATTA

He has been at it for over a generation. He is perhaps the last man standing. His friend, benefactor, and former MP and Regatta Minister Geroge Smith passed away last year. He wasn’t there at the start but he worked with the founders. Now he has announced that this is his last year. He was Commodore of the Family Island National Regatta at Georgetown last year, having served for a generation. His name is Danny Strachan. This year he is Commodore Emeritus and a successor has been put in place for the substantive position. We hope that this is a case of not every goodbye meaning gone. He is a national asset having accomplished a status for the regatta in Exuma, unlike any other in the country, and having transformed the venue into the professionally organized venue that we see today in Georgetown. Congratulations to Mr. Strachan for a job well done.