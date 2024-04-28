YOU CAN BE RICH AND STUPID

The past week as has been the past seven years been interesting as we watched American politics and Donald Trump shredding the credibility and legitimacy of the United States of America. Following Barak Obama who was the President America wants to be, came Donald Trump, the America that is: the racism, homophobia, and misogyny. The ‘don’t care’ attitude, the flouting of rules and laws where power is the only fact that counts. But the observation we make is that many people assume that with richness and wealth and money comes intelligence. That clearly is not the case because, with Donald Trump and his performance in the Courts of America last week, we are now certain that you can be rich and stupid at the same time.