THE USE OF GUNS BY OFFICIALS IN THE BAHAMAS IS TOO MUCH

An American was shot and killed by an off duty policeman. The US Embassy rushed to comment and applied pressure on the government of The Bahamas. The Prime Minister Philip Davis and the Minister of National Security both commented on the matter. This is just another in a series of deaths by policemen both on and off duty that occur in The Bahamas. There are simply too many guns in the country. This applies to those that are legal and those not. The Cabinet ministers, the public officials big and small all have guns and this should not be. The police are trained in weapons but without any other source of restraint depend on guns too many times. The result is what you see. No one wants to endanger the lives of policemen but the rule of law must mean not pulling out your gun and shooting dogs as one prison officer did at a dog barking at him on the streets. The next step is shooting people.