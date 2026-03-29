THE RED GHOST WALKING IN FOX HILL

The little pixie doctor that the FNM has running around as a candidate for Fox Hill was busy last week buying drinks for the crew in Fox Hill and promising jobs. He was offering 150 in Blueberry Hill, one hundred in Armbrister Street and 150 in Francis Avenue. He told the fellas that he was coming back to buy them more drinks. This is the FNM at its best. Reminds you of the story told of one of our more storied politicians of old who was caught buying votes in the 1940s in the outside toilet in Grants Town. The twink in the red suit thinks he can buy the fellas but votes are more expensive than rum.