AN AMERICAN IS KILLED & THE US PRESSURES THE BAHAMAS

The death of an American worker in the Bahamas, allegedly by a Bahamian shooter who happened to be an off duty policeman. The US Embassy immediately got involved in it calling for charges to be brought. The charges were brought and a superintendent of police, was charged in the courts, not given bail. The interference of the US will no doubt feature in whether one can get a successful conviction or not. The argument could well be made that the US pressured the investigation instead and so it prejudiced the result.