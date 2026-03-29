THE LATEST COCKAMAMIE IDEA FROM MICHAEL PINTARD

There is that old saying that you be quiet people will think you are a fool but you open your mouth and they confirm that you are one. That is the sentiment around town as Michael Pintard, the Leader of the Opposition, went to town this time on the idea of the abolition of the Post Office Savings Bank.

The Bahamian community is in full flight and up in arms at the de-banking of local communities, particularly in the islands and the poor service and lack of interest payments by the commercial banks. The Post Office Savings bank is a life line for the island communities and it pays five per cent interest on monies up to 10, 000 dollars. No bank matches that,

So what got into the head of Michael Pintard to say he will abolish the Post Office Bank the public banking facility?

The PLP immediately denounced the idea. It also called into question the decision to cancel the new hospital by the FNM, if they come to power. Here we go again: stop review and cancel. They always play to type.

The Bahamian people should reject the FNM and its policies. The latest two should be soundly rejected. The idea of abolishing the Post Office savings bank is simply a cockamamie idea.

Number of hits for the week ending Saturday 28 March 2026 up to midnight: 693,233;

Number of hits for the month of March up to Saturday 28 March 2026 up to midnight: 3,674,494;

Number of hits for the year 2026 up to Saturday 28 March 2026 up to midnight: 11,654,985;