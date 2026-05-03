They Expect You to Turn Back

– DEANS BLUE HOLE BY ABAGAIL CARTWRIGHT

Nine days before a general election, the Advance Poll has already told us something important.

The lines were long—longer than many expected—because turnout was unprecedented, as confirmed by the Parliamentary Registration Department. That alone should not be dismissed as inconvenience. High turnout, historically, signals momentum. In elections across the region and beyond, when participation surges, it often reflects a motivated base and a public that understands what is at stake.

But the week also exposed something more troubling. Reports of confusion, delays, and interference (voter suppression) at some polling stations tested patience. Some voters, frustrated, left the line with no intention of returning. That is not just disorder—it is a risk to participation. Add to that the public spectacle of confrontation in Garden Hills, and the need for legal intervention in Elizabeth, and the process began to look less like a system under control and more like one under strain.

Here is the reality: when turnout is high, every vote becomes even more valuable. History shows that elections are not only won by popularity, but by discipline—by who shows up, despite inconvenience, despite frustration, despite distraction.

For PLP supporters, the message is clear. The Advance Poll was only the beginning. Whatever obstacles appeared then may very well appear again. The difference on Election Day will come down to resolve.

So the question is not just if you will vote—but how committed you are to seeing it through. When Election Day comes, will you turn back at the first sign of delay, or will you stand, wait, and ensure your voice is counted—no matter what stands in the way?

-Abigail Cartwright