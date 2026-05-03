Two Leads: One Choice

– FELIX SANDS WRITES FROM FREEPORT

Tribune file photo

Tuesday, May 12th, the Bahamian people will be called upon to make some bread and butter choices on governance. Mr. Brave Davis, or Mr. Michael Pintard, that choice will affect our country and by extension the quality of life in the Bahamas for the next five years.

The choice of a leader is the foundation on which everything stands. The records of the two leads choices speak for them.

After a crushing defeat, Mr. Davis built a cohesive team of young and old alike, at the same time, holding fast to the core principles of the PLP, that is to look out for the least of these Among Us. The poor and marginalized.

Mr. Pintard found himself in a similar predicament of defeat similar to his opponent, Mr. Davis. Instead of building on the foundation left, he single-handedly rooted it up.

He dismissed sitting MP’s from safe seats, alienated his wartime generals, and engaged in public fights with his constituency branches. Under his leadership, the FNM has become a fractured divided house fighting against itself; a shadow of what it used to be. The photos of the public rallies tell the tale: too many of their generals and soldiers have left the battlefield. Yet, others have switched sides to the PLP.

Two men, Davis and Pintard, similar circumstances; one successfully rebuilt the house he received and today the country’s growth is self-evident, growing the country from strength to strength. The other troubled his house leaving wreckage and broken pieces.

The question is, If Mr.Pintard cannot faithfully and successfully manage the FNM house, how can he be expected to continue to build and run The Bahamas? That is a simple biblical principle. He has failed the FNM miserably and squandered the opportunity of a lifetime because of pettiness.

Two leads one choice: One promotes building, and the other promotes destruction.

Felix Sands