TRIBUNE: SYSTEMIC REVIEW WOULD MAKE A DIFFERENCE

The Tribune has been unusually thoughtful of late with regard to several public policy issues. One is banking. The other is the call for a systemic review of the issues relating to the plane crash of 10 July 2026, not just the crash itself but the attendant need for reform and the search and rescue capability that we have or do not have. This came up because Robert Carron, the publisher of The Trib., disagreed with those who say that it would not have made a difference if there were an ambulance and search and rescue unit available in North Andros within quick time when the plane crash occurred on 10 July 2026. It occurred to us that we ought to explore whether Mr. Carron is correct. It also occurs to us that we might borrow from the training in South Africa of gunshot and road traffic victim treatment. One report says that they are able to save more than 40 per cent of the victims of these crashes, who ordinarily would have died. They were able to save them because of the emergency care that they provide in that country. Just a suggestion.