WAR BREAKS OUT AGAIN AND WE PAY THE PRICE

The Gulf Region, in particular the Straits of Hormuz, that were all peaceful and usable by the international community for thriving commerce have all been plunged once again unnecessarily into war. The United States attacked Iran they say to keep the Straits of Hurmuz open. The facts do not bear out that interpretation. The net result is that we who have nothing to do with this are paying the price in higher prices around the world and we are helpless to do or say anything about it.