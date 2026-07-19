CUBA HAS ITS SAY AT THE UNITED NATIONS

There was a general debate at the United Nations on a resolution sponsored by Cuba to air the issue of the blockade by the United States of their country. The United States accused them of starving their own people by mismanagement and political oppression. In a comprehensive response to the attack by the United Sates from the UN podium, the Foreign Minister of Cuba Bruno showed pictures of American ICE agents killing and locking up people including children in the United States. He said that none of that happens in Cuba.