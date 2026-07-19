LIFE IN LONG ISLAND

The Rowdy Boys road paving company in Long Island is locked and loaded to go. The airport construction is moving apace in Deadman’s Cay, Long Island. There is no need for anyone to complain about progress in Long Island. Chair of the PLP Fred Mitchell just finished a three day tour of the island with two public meetings and he assured the people of Long Island that their MP Andre Rollins is talking rubbish when he says that the PLP will stop what is being done in Long Island by the government because they voted for the FNM. The work continues.