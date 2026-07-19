Two Conversations, One Problem

ABAGAIL CARTWRIGHT’S DEAN’S BLUE HOLE



Last week, the Minister of Education confirmed that The Bahamas is facing a shortage of approximately 300 teachers in the public schools. He also announced that the Government is pursuing a Memorandum of Understanding with Ghana, along with recruitment efforts in other countries, to help fill critical vacancies. He later clarified that 300 is the total teacher shortage, not the number of teachers being recruited from Ghana.

Predictably, social media went into a tailspin. The conversation quickly shifted from unpaid teachers and salaries to Ghana’s education system, literacy rates and even whether Ghanaian teachers speak English. Some of the commentary was thoughtful. Much of it was embarrassing, inaccurate and plainly ignorant.

Here is what I know.

The Bahamas has consistently recruited teachers from abroad for generations. During my father’s era, teachers came from England and across the Caribbean to educate a growing nation. While attending high school in the Family Islands, I had only two Bahamian teachers at one point. The rest were from England, Guyana and Jamaica. My daughter had a similar experience throughout her school years. Foreign teachers are not new to our education system; they have long been part of its success, and they are a part of our educational history.

The real issue is simple: we do not have enough teachers, particularly in the Family Islands and in specialist areas such as special education, technology, the sciences, and vocational subjects. Our local institutions are simply not producing enough qualified graduates to meet the country’s needs.

Unfortunately, in The Bahamas, politics has a way of entering almost every national conversation, blurring the lines between sensible debate and partisan point-scoring. Instead of identifying the real problem and discussing practical solutions, we often allow political loyalties to merge separate issues into one emotional argument.

Because of this, much of the debate clung to unpaid teacher salaries and a myriad of other issues they claim the government has not addressed. The fact is that we are debating two different issues as though they are one. Teacher compensation is one issue. Teacher shortages are another.

Our teachers deserve to be paid fairly and on time. That should never be in question. But even if every teacher received a substantial salary increase tomorrow, The Bahamas would still face a teacher shortage.

Government has a duty to honour its commitments to teachers while also ensuring that every classroom has a qualified educator. Recruiting retired teachers, encouraging Bahamians back into the profession and seeking qualified teachers internationally are practical responses to a national problem.

Finally, while staffing matters, we should never lose sight of the foundation of education. Education begins in the home. Schools cannot replace involved parents. Teachers need families who reinforce discipline, respect, kindness and responsibility, attend parent-teacher conferences and partner with the classroom. When the home and the school work together, children thrive. No recruitment strategy can ever replace that.

-Abigail Cartwright