Tristan Lockhart And Anatol Ferguson Are Ordained

From Facebook:

I was honoured to witness in Nassau the ordination of my friend Tristan Lockhart to the priesthood at Christ Church Cathedral along with his colleague Rev Anatol Ferguson. I wish them both God’s richest blessings. Tristan: many nights in Freeport we sat at Mario’s table talking about your ambition to be a priest. Now it’s done. Sorry Mario and Al departed this life before they could see it happen but they look from above. Bless you. From Brian, Kevin, Fr O J, Magistrate Laquay, Rev Keith. All of us are proud of you.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

11 July 2025