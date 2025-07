With Maryann And Elvis In Exuma

From Facebook:

My farewell photo from exuma with Maryann Rolle, the owner of Kermit’s Lounge at the Exuma International Airport. Independence 52 is in the history books. And then I was joined a few minutes later by Elvis, her husband and co-owner of the business, and son of the founder Kermit Rolle whose picture you see in the photo above us.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

11 July 2025