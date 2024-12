Visiting With The Original Congos Fox Hill

I’m with the leader of the Original Congos of Fox Hill as they prepare to rush 6th in line for Bay St Junkanoo. Left to right

Elmond Mortimer, Trevor Pratt, Brian Davis, Fred Mitchell MP, Rodney Ferguson, Gregory Nesbitt and Tunde Davis. Good luck gentlemen and ladies.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

25 December 2024