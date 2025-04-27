WAYNE MUNROE SAYS YOU TALK TOO MUCH MR. DAMES

As reported by The Tribune, following an attack by former National Security Minister Marvin Dames on the use of police officers to drive ambulances in the Family Islands:

Marvin Dames should stop speaking like a man who was wrongfully denied a throne,” he said. “He was never Commissioner of Police, and the more he talks, the more obvious it becomes why.”

“His latest attack on the current commissioner’s decision to use police officers in the Family Islands to operate ambulances isn’t just uninformed — it’s petty, bitter, and dripping with resentment.”

Mr Munroe said if Mr Dames “had an ounce of respect” for the Office of the Commissioner, he would have called Commissioner Knowles to learn that the opposition had already been briefed on the policy.

He further accused the former minister of putting personal grievances ahead of national safety and labelled his approach “vindictive” and “self-absorbed” — qualities he said explain why Mr Dames was never promoted to the role he allegedly coveted.

Mr Munroe also criticised Mr Dames and the Minnis administration for neglecting Family Islands’ healthcare needs during their tenure, including the shortage of ambulances, EMTs, and police recruits. He claimed that under Mr Dames, Royal Bahamas Police Force recruitment suffered, leaving critical gaps in manpower.

By contrast, he praised the Davis administration’s response, saying it prioritised public safety from the outset by increasing police recruitment, acquiring ambulances, and investing in EMT training.

“So when Mr Dames attacks a policy that puts ambulances on the road and officers in a position to save lives, what exactly is he criticising?” Mr Munroe asked. “That the commissioner is doing the job? That police officers are stepping up where the FNM stepped away? It’s almost laughable.”

“That Mr Dames cannot grasp this speaks volumes,” he added. “His failure to understand the basic duty of police to protect life isn’t just disappointing — it is disqualifying. It confirms, beyond question, that the decision not to elevate him to Commissioner wasn’t political. It was practical. It was necessary. He should stop looking backward. The rest of us are too busy trying to save lives.”