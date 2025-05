BLACK TUESDAY 60TH ANNIVERSARY

Arthur Hanna MHA being expelled from the House in 1965

Lynden Pindling Arthur Hanna, Cecil Wallace Whitfield and Effie Walkes are all gone to the great beyond. They were however, the progenitors of Black Tuesday when Sir Lynden Pindling threw the mace out of the House of Assembly in the last of the major public demonstrations before majority rule came in The Bahamas. We remember the date: 27 April 2025. Today marks 60 years.