THE REGATTA TAKES PLACE IN EXUMA
From: Bahamas Information Services
April 24, 2025
GEORGE TOWN, Exuma, The Bahamas — The National Family Regatta Day 1, Series Races, Thursday, April 24, 2025:
Class B winner — New Susan Chase
Class C winner — Bul Reg
Class E winner — Sassie Sue
(BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)
GEORGE TOWN, Exuma, The Bahamas — The 69th National Family Island Regatta, Wednesday, April 23, 2025:
The Prime Minister’s Cup Race for Class A was won by Silent Partner, Black Point.
The Governor General’s Cup Race for Class B was won by Susan Chase of Long Island.
(BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)