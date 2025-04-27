THE REGATTA TAKES PLACE IN EXUMA

From: Bahamas Information Services

April 24, 2025

GEORGE TOWN, Exuma, The Bahamas — The National Family Regatta Day 1, Series Races, Thursday, April 24, 2025:

Class B winner — New Susan Chase

Class C winner — Bul Reg

Class E winner — Sassie Sue

(BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)

GEORGE TOWN, Exuma, The Bahamas — The 69th National Family Island Regatta, Wednesday, April 23, 2025:

The Prime Minister’s Cup Race for Class A was won by Silent Partner, Black Point.

The Governor General’s Cup Race for Class B was won by Susan Chase of Long Island.

(BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)