POPE FRANCIS DIES

The following statement was issued by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas following the death of Pope Francis:

21 April 2025

I sent a note this morning to the Roman Catholic Archbishop in Nassau to express the condolences on behalf of the Hon Prime Minister and the government and people of The Bahamas on the passing of Pope Francis.

Our country is saddened by his passing.

Pope Francis met with two Bahamian Prime Ministers during his pontificate: Prime Minister Philip Davis and Prime Minister Perry Christie.

The Pope was a stand-out advocate for the poor, the dispossessed, a champion of peace in the world, and reconciliation. He supported the cause of small island developing states and their fight for climate justice. His voice will be missed.

A formal note will be sent to the Vatican later today.

May he rest in peace.

End