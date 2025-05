DOES MICHAEL PINTARD HAVE A PLAN EXCEPT FOR MUD?

The viability of the FNM under Michael Pintard is being questioned every day. Does he have a plan to get to government except for throwing mud and hoping that something sticks? The faithful FNMs are getting more and more disputed as his actions seem more quizzical. Chief amongst them is why would he pick a fight with Hubert Minnis and Iram Lewis, know that this will only cause a division in his party?