WE DODGE HURRICANE ERIN BUT OTHERS ON THE WAY

Hurricane Erin in the mid-Atlantic turned into a monster category 5 storm. It appeared to be bearing down on the southern Bahamas and well folks were spooked. The emergency services in The Bahamas were on standby and there was a hurricane watch issued for the Turks and Caicos Islands, for the island of Inagua, Exuma, Long Island, Acklins, Crooked Island, Mayaguana, Samana and San Salvador. It bore to the right and headed up to the North Atlantic. It caused rough seas and plenty of rain on many of the islands. This is the most active and dangerous part of the hurricane season. Dorian, the category five hurricane struck n 2 September 2019 with 1200 people still missing.