WEAPONIZING THE PUBLIC ACCOUNTS COMMITTEE BY THE FNM

This story appeared in The Tribune Thursday 25 June 2026:

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Chairman Fred Mitchell accused Opposition Leader Michael Pintard of trying to weaponise the Public Accounts Committee, rejecting his call for the committee’s proceedings to be opened to the public and broadcast live.

Mr Mitchell’s criticism came a day after Mr Pintard wrote to House Speaker Patricia Deveaux asking that PAC meetings and hearings be opened to the public, televised on the parliamentary channel and archived for future viewing.

Mr Pintard argued that broadcasting the committee’s proceedings would strengthen transparency and parliamentary oversight of government spending.

Mr Mitchell dismissed the proposal, saying Mr Pintard controls the committee and wants to use it to put damaging and untested claims into the public domain.

“This is the committee of the House of Assembly that he controls, and he wants public hearings and no doubt he wants to use this to allow biased, half-baked information, untested truths get into the public domain,” Mr Mitchell said, urging the PLP to resist the proposal.

The Public Accounts Committee is chaired by the opposition and is responsible for scrutinising public expenditure.

Mr Pintard said opening the committee’s proceedings would bring The Bahamas in line with practices in other jurisdictions. He also pledged a more aggressive approach to the committee’s work, saying the PAC would be “relentless” in seeking answers about the use of public funds and scrutinising government spending.

Under Mr Pintard’s leadership, the PAC intends to continue pursuing investigations into several matters, including the 2023 CARIFTA Games, the Bahamas Jubilee Games, the Consumer Protection Commission’s office lease, the Public Hospitals Authority and government procurement practices.

Mr Mitchell accused the FNM of using rumour and political attacks to damage the governing party.

“The FNM is the greatest progenitor of rumour and mischief in our country,” he said. “They lack a moral compass and are a destructive force. Now more than ever, we in the PLP must be on our guard to ensure that the successes of the party are not eroded by the foul minds of FNM nasty politics.”