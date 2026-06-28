DUMB & DANGEROUS THE NASSAU GUARDIAN & DUANE SANDS

The FNM continues with the losing strategy of not dealing with substance or policy but seeking to cloud the public policy with mud and accusations of corruption. It failed them in the general election and two bye elections before that but yet they persist. Michael Pintard, the man who wrote the book on Politricks, does not seem to know how to pivot. So last week the Chairman of the PLP Fred Mitchell expressed sympathy for the 11 people who crash landed in the ocean off Florida in a plane on Election Day. They were flying on a flight to vote in Grand Bahama and ended up in the sea with their lives intact. Yet the FNM has now turned that into a drug story because they (the FNM) accepted lock stock and barrel a story that a foreign agent put in an affidavit that suggested that there was drug money on the plane. There is no evidence of drug money at all. The entire thing was made up. The Americans arrested one man and are holding him in the U.S. So anxious are they to try him that the trial date is not now until 25th March 2027. The FNM Chairman Dr. Duane Sands responded to the PLP’s Chair by accusing Mr. Mitchell of being erratic and reckless. His ma!