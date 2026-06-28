THE TRUTH COMES OUT IN THE GARDINER CASE

The Americans grabbed Eric Gardiner following the misadventure of a plane crash in the ocean off Florida on 12 May 2026 on Election Day. Mr. Gardiner is now charged in the US with a conspiracy to smuggle drugs into the United States and using fire arms to do so. The whole case seems made up out of whole cloth. They took 32 days to charge him, two days more than the law requires and then they kept him away from The Bahamas consul and Mr. Gardiner’s family by taking him from prison to remote prison. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in New York on Thursday 25 June 2026 and asked for bail that was refused. In the course of his bail hearing he told the truth about the 30,000 dollars that the Americans claim was drug money. They have no evidence to show it is. They just asserted it. It is Bahamian dollars. Here is what Mr. Gardiner said in his own attorney’s words in court and reported in the Nassau Guardian: “There was no disagreement from either side that Gardiner was found with $30,000 in cash, nor did either side contest that $20,000 of that was Bahamian money that had been withdrawn from Gardiner’s bank account and $5,000 was in a paper bag with the name of “Politician-1” written on it.” The trial is now set to begin on 27 May 2026. It is clear to us that the U S has no case.